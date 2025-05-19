DoorDash Driver Shooting: HV Highway Super Gets Attempted Murder Charge (Update)

Reilly, 48, is now facing a slew of serious charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree murder, and multiple weapons charges, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, May 19.

The indictment was handed up in Orange County Court on Monday. A date for Reilly’s arraignment is expected to be scheduled soon.

New Charges Detailed

The indictment accuses Reilly of shooting Alpha Oumar Barry, a delivery driver who had pulled into his driveway on Valerie Drive around 9:50 p.m. asking for directions. According to police, Reilly told Barry to leave, then fired multiple rounds as Barry attempted to drive away, striking him in the back.

Barry was seriously injured in the incident and remains hospitalized, though officials said last week that his condition is improving.

Reilly now faces the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree assault, one alleging intentional harm with a deadly weapon; the other alleging reckless conduct evincing depraved indifference;

Second-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree assault;

Eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm for various handguns reportedly found in his possession, including multiple FN America and Sig Sauer pistols.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Mangold. If convicted of the most serious charges, Reilly faces significant prison time.

Community Response and Town Board Pressure

The indictment comes amid intensifying public pressure for Reilly, an elected official and federally licensed firearms dealer, to resign from his position.

As Daily Voice previously reported, the Chester Town Board issued a statement on Wednesday, May 14 saying Reilly’s continued presence was “a distraction” and a potential “safety issue” for town employees. The board emphasized it lacks the legal authority to remove Reilly unless he resigns or is convicted of a felony, but called on him to step aside “in the best interest of the town.”

Reilly was initially arraigned on Saturday, May 3, and released on bail, which had been set at $250,000 cash, $500,000 fully secured bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond. He has not been seen working at the highway garage since the shooting, according to town officials.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

