Dolly Parton Shuts Down Health Scare Rumors In New Video: 'Do I Look Sick To You?'

The country music icon, 79, set the record straight after a wave of online speculation – fueled largely by a prayer request from her sister – suggested she was gravely ill.

“I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” Parton said in a video shared to X on Wednesday, Oct. 8. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease… I want you to know that I’m okay.”

Parton thanked fans for their concern and noted her Christian faith. “I appreciate your prayers because I’m a person of faith. I can always use prayers for anything and everything,” she said.

She explained that some of her recent health struggles stemmed from neglecting herself while caring for her late husband, Carl Dean, who died in March after a long illness. The two had been married 58 years.

“When my husband Carl was very sick… and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of,” Parton said. “When I got around to it, the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that. Nothing major.”

She added that she canceled some engagements to remain close to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is receiving “a few treatments here and there.”

Parton also laughed off an AI-generated photo that depicted her on her “deathbed” alongside fellow country star Reba McEntire.

“Oh lordy, they had Reba at my deathbed and we both look like we need to be buried. I thought, oh my Lord. But if I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my deathbed,” she quipped.

“There’s just a lot of rumors flying around, and I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was okay,” Parton said. “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working.”

The statement came a day after her sister, Freida, posted a prayer request on Facebook, writing that she had been “up all night praying” for Dolly. The post quickly went viral, sparking worry among fans.

Freida later clarified that she didn’t intend to alarm anyone. “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister,” she wrote in a follow-up post.

Parton, best known for hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and her beloved holiday specials, has won 11 Grammy Awards and earned more than 50 nominations. She is also a philanthropist whose Imagination Library has gifted millions of free books to children worldwide.

Despite postponing her Las Vegas residency earlier this year to undergo minor procedures, Parton said she plans to return to the stage in 2026.

“I love you for caring and keep praying for me,” she told fans.

