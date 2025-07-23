DOJ Quietly Told Trump His Name Surfaced In Epstein Records, Report Says

Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy briefed Trump in May during a White House meeting after reviewing what Bondi described as a “truckload” of Epstein-related documents, the officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Many high-profile figures were named in the files, which the officials said contained unverified hearsay and no evidence of wrongdoing.

Trump, who has acknowledged socializing with Epstein in the past, was reportedly informed that senior Justice Department leaders would not release additional records. Officials cited child pornography, victims’ private information, and sealed trial material as reasons to keep the files confidential.

The briefing, which also covered unrelated topics, effectively marked the end of the government’s high-profile review. Weeks later, on Monday, July 7, the Justice Department posted a memo saying no client list existed, no uncharged third parties faced investigation, and no further disclosures were warranted.

Trump, when asked by a reporter at the White House last week about Bondi’s review, said she hadn’t told him his name appeared in the files.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that a lewd birthday letter bearing Trump’s signature was among the messages collected for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.