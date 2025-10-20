DNA Matches Human Remains To Missing Penn State Cheerleader, Beauty Queen Kada Scott: DA

Krasner said suspect Keon King, 21, of Southwest Philadelphia, now faces additional charges of arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence, along with the kidnapping charge he was arrested on last week.

Officials said King has not yet been charged with homicide, pending confirmation from the medical examiner on Scott’s cause of death. “We will bring homicide charges when we can confirm everything we need for probable cause,” Krasner said on Monday.

Burned Vehicle Found

Investigators revealed that King allegedly used a stolen 2008 black Hyundai Accent to move Scott’s body. The vehicle was stolen on Oct. 3, one day before Scott disappeared, and later burned on Oct. 7.

A tip led them to the car on the 2300 block of 74th Avenue, but by the time investigators arrived, it had already been towed, compacted, and taken to a junkyard. Surveillance footage placed the vehicle near the recreation center and wooded area where Scott’s remains were found.

Cell phone data also allegedly placed King at multiple key locations, including where the Hyundai was burned.

This is the second vehicle tied to the case. Last week, police recovered a 1999 metallic gold Toyota Camry believed to be connected to Scott’s disappearance.

Previous Case Resurfaces

Krasner’s office also reinstated charges against King in a separate 2025 kidnapping and strangulation case, which had been dropped earlier this year when the victim failed to appear in court. Krasner has faced mounting criticism for that decision.

Family Statement

Scott’s family released a statement Monday confirming her death:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved daughter, Kada Scott. … Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people across the nation and around the world. … Kada was deeply, deeply loved. Her light, kindness, and beautiful spirit will forever remain in our hearts.”

The family plans to seek justice and trust Philadelphia authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Community Support

Philadelphia Councilmember Anthony Phillips announced that his office is collecting donations for Scott’s parents and sister, including gift cards, toiletries, and food. Items can be dropped off at his Wadsworth Avenue office through Saturday, Oct. 25.

A candlelight vigil for Scott was held Monday at 4 p.m. at the abandoned Ada Lewis Middle School, the site where her remains were found.

A GoFundMe has also been launched for the family.

Ongoing Investigation

Officials said investigators believe others may have been involved in Scott’s disappearance and death, but no details have been released. Police are continuing to seek additional victims of King or anyone with information.

King is being held on $2.5 million bail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS or the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office at 215-686-8000.

