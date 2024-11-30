Divers Recover SUB Submerged In Creek In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, in Ulster County, in the Esopus Creek near Fording Place Road in Marbletown.

Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a passenger managed to reach the shore safely before responders arrived. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver had been traveling from Route 209 and attempted to take a shortcut by crossing a shallow section of the creek on Fording Place Road to reach Hurley Mountain Road.

However, the water’s depth and strong current overtook the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s In-Water Rescue Team recovered the SUV on Friday, Nov. 29, securing it with tow straps and cables before Perry’s Towing pulled it from the creek.

The investigation is ongoing, with the driver potentially facing vehicle and traffic charges as well as environmental infractions.

