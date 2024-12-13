Fair 29°

Disturbance at Dutchess County Homeless Shelter Leads to 2 Deputies Injured

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Isaiah E. Lodge, age 27, after deputies responded to a disturbance call and he bit them and held one in a chokehold.

Two deputies were injured during a disturbance at a Poughkeepsie homeless shelter.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
Kathy Reakes
Capt. John Watterson said the incident occurred in Poughkeepsie around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. They were called to a homeless shelter on North Hamilton Street for a disorderly person threatening staff.

As the deputies attempted to arrest Lodge, Watterson said the incident escalated when he resisted arrest, injuring two deputies by biting them and employing a chokehold. 

The altercation required the response of additional law enforcement and ended with Lodge and the injured deputies being treated at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Lodge is now facing charges related to the assault.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

