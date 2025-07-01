Dirt Bike Rider Crashes At Ice Cream Shop After Fleeing Police At High Speeds In NY

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, when officers saw an unregistered dirt bike speeding south in Red Hook on Linden Avenue, the Red Hook Police Department announced on Tuesday, July 1.

When officers tried to stop the rider, he refused to pull over and instead fled through the village, police said.

A second officer spotted the dirt bike on South Broadway, but the rider again took off, reportedly reaching dangerous speeds and riding on the sidewalks.

Police said the chase ended when the rider cut through the Holy Cow ice cream shop parking lot at 7270 South Broadway and lost control of the bike, crashing at the scene. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The dirt bike was impounded, and the rider, an 18-year-old village resident whose name was not released, was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, both misdemeanors. He also received several traffic violations.

Police said he was processed and released with a future court date.

