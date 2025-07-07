Dire Wolf Pups Double In Size, 'De-Extinction' Company Says: See Their Growth

Two male pups named Romulus and Remus are now more than 100 pounds at just eight months old and doubled in size, according to Colossal Biosciences. The genetics company gave an update on the popular wolves, saying they're showing signs of pack dynamics and ancient traits on a private Texas preserve.

The dire wolf pups named after mythological figures in the city of Rome's origin story were born on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Colossal used ancient DNA from fossils and 20 precise gene edits to a gray wolf's genetic code to bring the Ice Age predators back to life.

The brothers weigh about 25% larger than gray wolves at the same age.

"We can really tell that the dire wolf genes are kicking in," said Matt James, Colossal's chief animal officer. "Then, we're getting these nice, large wolves that are much more representative of what we saw in the ancient specimens."

The male pups are also developing a hierarchy.

"Remus is really taking that alpha role and Romulus is stepping down and being more subordinate," said Paige McNickle, manager of animal husbandry at Colossal. "Remus really likes to watch things and he figures stuff out. He's also a little bit smaller, so sometimes that's interesting to think that the smaller of the two would be the more dominant, but he's crafty and he's always watching."

The wolves are already eating a mostly adult diet of high-quality dog kibble, ground and organ meat, and rib and knuckle bones. Whole prey may be added later to help build their natural instincts.

Colossal also gave an update on Khaleesi, named after the "Mother of Dragons" from the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." The three-month-old female pup is smaller than her brothers, but at 35 pounds, Colossal says she's 10-15% larger than gray wolves at her age.

Khaleesi still needs to grow more before joining her brothers in the pack.

"Before we make the introduction of bringing Khaleesi into the group with the boys, we're going to be looking for really strong indicators that they are socially compatible," James said. "We're really excited about that. We'll have a lot of opportunity and a stage-gated process where Khaleesi gets closer and closer to the boys until one day we're able to open the doors and put them all out on the preserve together."

Dire wolves have been prevalent in pop culture, especially through portrayals in "Game of Thrones," along with the video game "World of Warcraft" and role-playing game "Dungeons & Dragons." Often considered a myth, the real wolf went extinct about 10,000 years ago, according to the National Park Service.

"Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin is a Colossal investor and advisor. Native American tribes have also consulted with Colossal on the cultural impact of reviving dire wolves.

The pups will undergo blood tests and CT scans to monitor their skeletal and muscular development ahead of their first full health exam.

