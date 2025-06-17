Devastating Blaze Destroys Home, Displaces Family, Dogs In HV: 'They Are Struggling'

The fire broke out around before midnight on Friday, June 13 at 111 Maple Rd. in Fishkill, displacing six people, two dogs, and a kitten, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by a relative.

While all six family members and both dogs made it out safely, the fate of the kitten remains unknown.

The fire consumed nearly everything inside the house, including money, clothing, furniture, and important documents. The family is currently staying in a hotel but has no permanent place to live and is unsure what comes next.

So far, the fundraiser has raised $4,630 of a $10,000 goal. The funds will go toward replacing essential items, medical care, and temporary housing expenses.

In an update posted Tuesday, June 17, the fundraiser organizer shared that “a few members of the house are suffering from severe coughs from inhaling a lot of smoke,” and one of the dogs is also experiencing health issues from the fire.

"They are struggling and still need help," the organizers wrote, continuing, "We appreciate all the donations already and appreciate all the ones to come."

Those interested in contributing to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

