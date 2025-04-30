Detectives Stonewalling Probe Into NY Tow Truck Driver's Death, Family Claims (Exclusive)

Richard Rodriguez, 32, of Freeport, was loading a disabled SUV onto his truck on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore when he was hit by a passing vehicle on Monday, April 15. He died at the scene, as Daily Voice reported.

The impact caused the other driver, 38-year-old Anthony Licalzi of Massapequa, to lose control of the vehicle, sending it across several lanes before crashing into the center median. Licalzi was not injured and has not been criminally charged.

Now, more than two weeks later, Rodriguez’s family claims the Suffolk County Police Department has left them in the dark—and they believe Licalzi’s family ties to law enforcement may be the reason.

“They’re asking ‘hey what’s going on, what’s going on?’ and they’re saying, ‘oh the detective went on vacation,’” Philip Gurevich, an attorney for Rodriguez’s family, told Daily Voice.

Gurevich later learned that an officer at the crash scene told a witness that Licalzi is the son of a retired SCPD officer. He did some digging and discovered that Licalzi’s mother, Peggy, retired from the department in August 2023 after 21 years.

“When I found out that this is the guy’s mother, that’s when the lightbulb in my head went off, like yeah there’s possibly something going on here,” Gurevich said. His suspicions were further raised after a witness claimed they saw a Suffolk officer take Licalzi’s dry cleaning from his vehicle and drive him home after the crash.

Rodriguez’ family claims they have not been contacted by Suffolk County Police once in the two weeks since the crash. “Zero updates, nothing. The family is basically getting stonewalled,” Gurevich said.

In an emotional Instagram post, Rodriguez’s sister, Milly Rodriguez, accused Licalzi of violating New York’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move one lane away when approaching an emergency or hazard vehicle with its emergency lights on.

“This reckless behavior caused the accident that claimed my brother’s life,” she said. “We demand transparency. We demand accountability. Our family deserves the truth.”

Gurevich said he’s now hiring a private investigator to piece together what happened. He’s also urging anyone who may have seen the crash or has surveillance footage to come forward.

“I don’t know whether drunk driving, speeding, reckless driving, or it’s just a regular accident, but the fact that they’re not getting any answers whatsoever is a little bit troubling to the family,” Gurevich said. “They just want some answers.”

A Suffolk County Police spokesperson declined to comment on Licalzi's alleged connection to the department. The agency provided Daily Voice with the following statement: "We can confirm that Third Squad detectives are continuing to investigate the crash."

Meanwhile, loved ones are remembering Rodriguez as "an incredible father, a devoted family man, and one of the most genuine, kind hearted individuals you could ever meet," on Instagram.

"His children adored him. Our family cherished him. His presence brought light and warmth wherever he went."

Donations to support Rodriguez' wife and daughters can be made through the GoFundMe here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

