Deputies Catch Suspect In Act In Burglary At NY Gas Station

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the Shell station on Route 9G in Rhinebeck, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been dispatched after a security alarm went off. When they arrived, they discovered a burglary in progress. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

Sheriff’s Office detectives later responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

The suspect's name has not yet been made public.

Authorities said additional details could be released as the case develops.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.