'Depraved' Man Shot AR-15 Into Rockland Apartment With Children Inside, Police Say (Update)

Anderson J. Alvarado-Jimenez of Spring Valley was arrested on Tuesday, July 22, in connection with a shooting that happened three days earlier at 60 East Eckerson Rd., the Spring Valley Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 23.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. Police now say Alvarado-Jimenez first fired a .22-caliber revolver at a parked pickup truck, then returned shortly afterward with an AR-15 assault rifle and fired at the same vehicle approximately 20 more times, causing extensive damage.

Two of the bullets went into nearby apartments where children were present, according to the felony complaint. No one was injured.

The felony complaint said Alvarado-Jimenez shot in the direction of the apartments with "a depraved indifference to human life."

Investigators later recovered the firearms in a body of water off McKenzie Avenue in the Town of Haverstraw with assistance from the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team. Alvarado-Jimenez is also accused of trying to tamper with evidence by throwing the weapons away.

He was arraigned on the following charges:

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the Second Degree;

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree;

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree;

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree;

Tampering With Physical Evidence;

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Alvarado-Jimenez was held pending arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

