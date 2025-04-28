Democratic Candidate's Disappearance In NY Has Loved Ones 'Incredibly Concerned'

Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen in Baldwin at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 23. Relatives reported him missing to Nassau County Police the following evening.

Krommidas, a Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature’s Fourth District, is described as 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Authorities believe he may be in the Long Beach area.

The Nassau County Democratic Committee released a statement urging the public to share Krommidas’ information across social media and help bring attention to his disappearance.

Krommidas has worked as a Democratic Party clerk and field organizer since 2024 and had a previous career in finance, including roles as a growth equity associate at Sageview Capital and an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from Columbia College and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2017.

Just a day before he vanished, Krommidas spoke at the Nassau County Young Democrats’ monthly meeting in Garden City. “Thank you to the Nassau County Young Democrats for having me—always great to be with such a thoughtful, engaged group committed to making a difference in our community,” he posted on Facebook Tuesday, April 22.

Worry has spread across social media in the days since his disappearance. “I recently had the good fortune to meet Petros Krommidas at a film screening and am incredibly concerned and alarmed to hear about his disappearance. Please share!” Kimberly Cooley said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

