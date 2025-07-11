Delta Jet With 300 Passengers En Route To JFK Makes Emergency Landing On Remote Island

Delta Flight 127 was en route from Madrid to JFK International Airport on Sunday, July 6 when a reported engine issue forced the crew to divert mid-flight, ABC 7 New York reports.

Roughly one-third of the way over the Atlantic, some passengers said they heard a loud boom. Delta later confirmed there was an “indication of a mechanical issue in an engine,” prompting the crew to land at an air base in the Azores, a remote island chain off the coast of Portugal.

Nearly 300 passengers on the Airbus A330 were left stranded for close to 30 hours while the airline arranged for a replacement plane.

