Dealer Who 'Poisoned' Late NY 'Pose' Star, Activist Cecilia Gentili Gets Decades In Prison

Michael Kuilan, 45, was sentenced to 19 years behind bars in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday, May 27, for selling the heroin and fentanyl that caused Gentili’s fatal overdose, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Gentili, a beloved LGBTQ advocate, author, and performer best known for her role as Ms. Orlando on the FX series Pose, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home on Feb. 6, 2024. An autopsy found that the 52-year-old had succumbed to a mix of fentanyl, heroin, xylazine, and cocaine.

Kuilan supplied the drugs to co-defendant Antonio Venti, of West Babylon, who then sold them to Gentili the day before her death, prosecutors said. Venti was sentenced earlier this year to five years in prison.

Kuilan pleaded guilty in September 2024 to charges of distributing controlled substances and unlawful possession of a firearm. In addition to his prison term, he was ordered to pay over $24,000 in restitution and forfeit $30,000 and a seized handgun. He has three prior felony drug convictions.

Following Gentili’s death, investigators found hundreds of glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, along with a handgun and ammunition, inside Kuilan’s Williamsburg apartment.

“Cecilia Gentili was tragically poisoned from fentanyl-laced heroin,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr.. “Today, the perpetrators who sold the deadly drugs to Gentili are being held accountable.”

Gentili was known for her leadership roles with New York City-based HIV and AIDS care nonprofits GMHC and APICHA. She also co-founded a free clinic for sex workers at Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in Manhattan.

In addition to her starring role on Pose, she mounted a comedic one-woman show in 2017 titled, "The Knife Cuts Both Ways," and released her debut book, "Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist," in 2022.

“She was a brilliant strategist who understood perfectly how to bring people together,” Sean Coleman, an executive director at the nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, wrote on Facebook. “She knew what to say, in just the right moment and tone to get you to think, or shift your mood completely.”

Stonewall board member Tabytha Gonzalez also paid tribute, saying in a statement: "Cecilia Gentili was not only a trailblazer, but a guiding light for those fighting for equity and equality. Her advocacy for transgender rights and sex worker rights reshaped our understanding of justice and inclusivity.”

