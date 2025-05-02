Deadly Stunt Pilot Crash: NTSB Report Reveals What Went Wrong

According to a preliminary report from the NTSB, Holland’s custom-built MX Aircraft MXS “porpoised,” pitched up, rolled left, and went down on final approach to the runway at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, April 24, just days before he was set to perform at an upcoming airshow in Hampton, Virginia.

Witnesses told investigators that Holland’s plane leveled off about 50 feet over the runway, flew straight, then suddenly pitched sharply and rolled before crashing into a grass ditch about 100 feet from the runway.

Officials noted that "the single-seat aerobatic airplane was issued a special airworthiness certificate in the experimental category for the purpose of exhibition and air racing by the FAA in 2019.

The pilot collaborated with the manufacturer to modify the airplane to his specifications, which included an access hole on the left and right elevator to insert counterweights to adjust elevator feel depending on the aerobatic routine performed.

Investigators said the wreckage revealed that a left elevator counterweight plug—a component used to balance the aircraft during aerobatic routines—was not installed at the time of the crash.

The plug was later found 10 feet behind the wreckage, showing signs of gouging, dirt contamination, and paint transfer.

The NTSB says damage to the surrounding horizontal stabilizer suggests the loose plug may have struck internal components mid-flight before the crash.

Investigators found the airplane’s left elevator had sheared off and the trim tab was in the “full up” (nose-down) position. Despite the catastrophic failure, all major parts were recovered, and flight control continuity was confirmed.

No fire or explosion occurred.

Holland, 49, was the only person onboard and died at the scene.

He had over 15,000 hours of flight time and was considered one of the top aerobatic pilots in the world.

Holland had helped custom-modify the MXS aircraft for his performance routines, which included adjustable counterweights in the elevators.

The aircraft was last inspected in March 2025 and had over 1,062 hours of total flight time.

After his death, Holland was described as "a visionary, a hero to all of us, and an inspiration to many," by the E3 Aviation Association, who said "the world lost an extraordinary pilot, an incredible person, and a true hero."

"Piloting his custom-built MXS-RH, Rob captivated audiences worldwide," they continued.

"His performances were not just displays of skill but expressions of artistry, pushing the boundaries of aerobatics with groundbreaking maneuvers that earned him multiple championship titles and a place among the most decorated pilots in US history.

"Rob made the impossible look effortless, igniting passion in all who watched him fly."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.