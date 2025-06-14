Deadly Pool Cover Flaw Prompts Large Recall From Northeast Manufacturer

The recall was issued for about 11,500 Endless Pools manual retractable pool covers sold in the US and another 480 sold in Canada, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, June 12. Endless Pools is based in Aston, about 30 minutes southwest of Philadelphia.

The pool covers have a design flaw that could pose a deadly risk to children. They can leave a gap larger than 4.5 inches between the cover roller and the pool surface if installed incorrectly, raising the risk of drowning.

No injuries have been reported to the CPSC. Endless Pools is offering free inspections and repairs to correct the issue.

A service representative will visit each pool to fix any safety problems linked to improper installation. The company is also directly contacting all known buyers.

The affected pool covers were sold from January 1994 through December 2024 for between $1,000 and $2,200, both online and through authorized Endless Pools dealers. The covers come in various colors, including tan, black, gray, light blue, and royal blue.

The covers were built to fit pools between eight and 16 feet wide. Owners are told not to let children use or access the pool or cover without supervision until repairs are complete.

You can learn more about the recall on the Endless Pools website or by calling 800-910-2714.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.