Deadly Bacteria Risk In Fish Sold Across NY Prompts Large Recall, FDA Says

P. East Trading Corp., based in The Bronx, NY, issued the recall on Tuesday, June 10, the Food and Drug Administration said. State inspectors found that P. East's Salted Smoked Split Herring was uneviscerated and longer than five inches.

The long fish is a violation that increases the risk of contamination with Clostridium botulinum.

"Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing," the FDA said. "Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms."

The recalled fish came in 18-pound wooden boxes and was made in Canada by Sea Star Seafood Ltd. Officials say stores may have repackaged it in deli or generic packaging, so labels will vary by location.

No illnesses have been reported. Customers are urged not to eat the herring and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Here's a full list of the stores that sold the recalled fish:

Connecticut

Food Bazaar Supermarket, Bridgeport

New Jersey

Extra Super Market, East Orange

Tropical Sun Supermarket, East Orange

Food Bazaar Supermarket, Fairview

Joe's Market #3, Irvington

Super Fresh, Irvington

Food Bazaar Supermarket, Middlesex

Pioneer Supermarket, Newark

Food Bazaar Supermarket, North Bergen

Food Bazaar Supermarket, Teaneck

Food Bazaar Supermarket, Trenton

New York

Super Fresh, Baldwin

Best Farm Market, Brooklyn

Bogopa Farmbria, Brooklyn

C Town Supermarket, Brooklyn

Chop Shop Fresh Meat Market, Brooklyn

Co Co Market Inc., Brooklyn

DK Family Produce, Brooklyn

Family Best Farm, Brooklyn

Food Bazaar Supermarket (Junius Street), Brooklyn

Food Bazaar Supermarket (Manhattan Avenue), Brooklyn

Food Bazaar Supermarket (Myrtle Avenue), Brooklyn

Golden Citrus Market Inc., Brooklyn

Ideal Food Basket, Brooklyn

Ideal Food Basket (Supermarket), Brooklyn

Joy Best Fruit, Brooklyn

Key Food Fresh, Brooklyn

Key Food Supermarket, Brooklyn

Mango King Farmers Market, Brooklyn

New Utica Food Market Corp., Brooklyn

Super Fresh Supermarket, Brooklyn

Y & R Farm Inc., Brooklyn

Yellow Market, Brooklyn

Z & H Mini Market, Brooklyn

Best H&H, Inc., Bronx

Bogopa Farmbria, Bronx

Brother's Produce Co., Bronx

Food Bazaar Supermarket (161st Street), Bronx

Food Bazaar Supermarket (Mount Vernon), Bronx

Kingsbridge Farm, Bronx

MK NY Fish & Vegetables, Bronx

S & H Fruits and Vegetables, Bronx

S Won Provision Inc., Bronx

Shop Fair Supermarket, Bronx

Ideal Food Basket, Laurelton

Value Fresh Market Inc., Hollis

Key Food Supermarket, Far Rockaway

Green Point, Jamaica

Green Fruit - Sutphin, Jamaica

J & D Farm Market Corp., Jamaica

K - Super Market, Jamaica

Rosedale Fruit, Jamaica

Golden Mango Farm, Ozone Park

Food Bazaar Supermarket (57th Avenue), Queens

Merrick Country Foods, Queens

West Indian Farm Market, Queens

Bogopa Farmbria, Queens

Johns Farm Market, Queens

Food Bazaar Supermarket, New York

Market Fresh, Middletown

Market Fresh, Newburgh

Asia Supermarket Inc. / JD Produce, Syracuse

LuluCoco, Inc., Spring Valley

William's Farm #2, Yonkers

You can learn more about the recall by calling P. East Trading Corp. at 718-991-6070.

