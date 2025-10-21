Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Dead Bear Snags Traffic On Busy Rockland County Road, Prompting Police Response

A bear found dead on a major Rockland County roadway caused a temporary traffic hazard until it could be removed. 

A dead bear was pulled from Route 306 in Pomona. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Monday night, Oct. 20, in Pomona, where Chaverim of Rockland and Ramapo Police responded to the area of Route 306 near Route 202 after drivers reported the animal in the road, The Monsey Scoop reported. 

Chaverim volunteers quickly arrived and moved the bear to the side of the road to prevent further traffic disruptions, according to the outlet. 

No injuries or vehicle damage were reported in connection with the incident.

The cause of the bear’s death was not immediately clear. 

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

