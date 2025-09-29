Daylight Saving Time Nears: Here's When, What To Know

Daylight Saving Time in the US ends Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. At 2 a.m. local time, clocks should be rolled back to 1 a.m., giving most people an extra hour of sleep and shifting daylight into the morning.

The date is notable because it arrives one day earlier than last year’s change on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

The current schedule has been in place since 2007, when Congress set the “spring forward” jump for the second Sunday in March and the “fall back” reset for the first Sunday in November.

Not all states follow it. Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the switch, though the Navajo Nation observes it.

The tradition has deep roots. Benjamin Franklin joked in 1784 about saving candles by waking earlier.

Later proposals by New Zealand’s George Hudson and Britain’s William Willett helped shape the modern system. Germany and Austria-Hungary became the first to adopt it nationwide in 1916, followed by the US in 1918. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized the practice, and the 2007 update extended the March-to-November span.

Whether the practice should continue is unresolved. Polling in 2025 shows 54 percent of Americans want to scrap the clock changes entirely, with most preferring permanent standard time.

A smaller share favors permanent Daylight Saving Time, while the least popular option is keeping the twice-yearly change.

For now, the reset remains. Before bed on Saturday, Nov. 1, check ovens, microwaves, and car dashboards. Phones and computers will handle the update automatically.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.