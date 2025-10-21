‘Dawson’s Creek’ New England House Is Actually In North Carolina, Now On The Market For $3.25M

The waterfront home featured in the award-winning show “Dawson’s Creek,” filmed in Wilmington but set in the fictional Massachusetts town of Capeside, has hit the market for $3.25 million, according to Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

The two-story white house sits along Hewlett’s Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina, and fans of the show will recognize it as the home of Dawson Leery, the main character from the hit series that ran from 1998 through 2003.

“Its white façade, wide porch, and familiar dock became central to the show’s story, an instantly recognizable symbol of coastal life and coming-of-age nostalgia,” the listing from Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage read.

Built in 1880, the 2,465-square-foot home sits on 1.7 acres on Head Road. It features four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a private pier, and a floating dock, according to the listing.

“Dawson’s Creek” filmed 128 episodes in and around Wilmington. Though the show took place in a fictional New England town, it helped make the Port City a favorite location for film and TV productions.

The home’s sale marks a rare chance for fans to own a piece of pop culture — and one of the most recognizable waterfront homes ever filmed in North Carolina.

