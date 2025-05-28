David Ortiz Launches New Rum Available In NY: See What Inspired 'Big Papi'

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz officially launched Ozama Rum, according to a news release on Wednesday, May 28. The Baseball Hall-of-Famer also hosted pre-launch parties with distributors and influencers in Boston, Miami, New York City, and Santo Domingo.

The premium liquor is made entirely in the Dominican Republic using 100% local sugarcane. The rum is aged for at least one year in oak barrels before being bottled locally and labeled with the official "Ron Dominicano" label.

The three-time World Series champion said his rum is inspired by the Ozama River, where he spent "countless days" crabbing, fishing, and swimming in his childhood.

"To me, Ozama isn't just about rum, it's about identity, pride, and progress," Ortiz said. "I wanted to build something that celebrates the energy and soul of my people and shows the world what we're made of."

Each 700-milliliter bottle is expected to cost $25 to $40. Ortiz teamed up with Dominican artisans and spirits experts to develop the rum, which comes in three styles.

Ozama Blanco is a light rum with citrus and white pepper aromas, along with a smooth vanilla finish. There are also two darker versions: Añejo – an aged rum with hints of chocolate, toffee, spice, and a long, elegant finish – and Gran Añejo – an amber-toned rum with notes of fine wood, honey, and candied fruit.

Along with the Dominican Republic, Ozama Rum will be available in early June in several East Coast states:

Connecticut

Florida

Maine

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Rhode Island

Vermont

The 10-time MLB All-Star's rum also comes with a charitable mission.

Two percent of profits will support cleanup efforts along the heavily polluted Ozama River, along with investments in regional community development projects.

"It's always been important for me to do things the right way, which is why this labor of love has been one of the most rewarding projects of my career," said Ortiz. "I can't wait for people to try it! They say that perfection doesn't exist, but you can get close to it."

Celebrity beverage consulting firm Drink 2 Success teamed up with Ortiz on Ozama Rum.

"From day one, David had a clear vision to create an ultra-premium rum that feels authentic, vibrant, and undeniably Dominican - it was important to him to spotlight the Dominican Republic and at the same time give back to the community that raised him," said Drink 2 Success CEO Abbott Wolfe. "We're proud to launch a brand that's bold enough to disrupt the category, and grounded in real culture, real people, and real purpose."

According to Grand View Research, the global rum market was worth $11.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow 5.6% annually through 2030.

