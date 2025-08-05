Daughter Indicted For Fatal Stabbing Of Mother, 78, In NY: DA

Denise Gilpin, age 50, was arraigned in Dutchess County Court following her indictment by a grand jury in the death of her mother, Olga Hinds-Coley, at their 2 Oak Crescent home in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, April 7, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

On the day of the incident, police responded around 1:19 p.m. and found Hinds-Coley suffering from a stab wound to the chest. She was taken for medical treatment but died from her injuries. Gilpin was arrested the following day and held without bail, as Daily Voice reported.

In a statement Tuesday, Parisi called the incident "an incredibly heartbreaking case, a family torn apart by an act of violence that took the life of a mother at the hands of her own daughter."

Gilpin remains remanded without bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24.

