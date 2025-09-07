Darth Vader's Iconic 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Sells For $3.6M

Darth Vader's original lightsaber from two of the first three "Star Wars" movies was purchased for $3,654,000 at an auction, according to Propstore. The auction was held on Thursday, Sept. 4, with 31 bids made on the iconic movie prop.

The lightsaber from "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" was initially estimated to sell between $1 million and $3 million.

"Wielded by both David Prowse and stunt performer Bob Anderson, this is the primary dueling prop created for Vader's character in both Empire and Jedi," Propstore wrote in its listing. "It saw extensive use during the filming of both movies and is one of the most memorable film props from the original trilogy."

The auctioned lightsaber was in one of the most well-known (and often misquoted) movie scenes of all time. In "The Empire Strikes Back," Darth Vader, who is Anakin Skywalker, is wielding the lightsaber when he says to Luke Skywalker, "No, I am your father."

The prop, which was made from a modified 1950s Micro Precision Products camera flash attachment, is photo-matched to scenes from both films. The lightsaber has heavy wear from use on set, including a cracked shroud, scratches, and missing grip sections.

Auctioneers said the damage served as proof of authenticity for the lightsaber, which had been kept in a private collection.

"Far from diminishing its value, these marks serve as compelling evidence of the lightsaber's direct involvement in the action - testament to its film-used authenticity," Propstore wrote. "Darth Vader's hero dueling lightsaber stands as one of the most historically significant Star Wars artifacts ever presented at auction."

Other marquee items auctioned off included Michael Keaton's Batsuit from the 1989 "Batman" movie, Harrison Ford's whip from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and hazmat suits worn by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the hit TV show "Breaking Bad."

