Dangerous Chainsaw Problem Prompts Huge Recall: What To Know

Milwaukee Tool issued the recall for about 90,860 of its M18 FUEL 12-inch and 14-inch Top Handle Chainsaws sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Oct. 30. About 7,500 chainsaws were purchased in Canada.

The chainsaw's chain brake may not activate, posing a serious laceration hazard, the CPSC said. Milwaukee Tool has received two reports of the brake failing, including one injury involving a lacerated finger.

The recall includes model 2826-20 units with serial numbers that have an "A" in the fourth position. The battery-operated saws were sold individually or as kits that included two M18 batteries, a charger, a chain and bar cover, and a blade wrench.

The chainsaws were sold through Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide from March 2023 through September 2024. Prices ranged from about $350 to $790, depending on the model.

Customers should stop using the chainsaws immediately and contact Milwaukee Tool for a free repair.

You can learn more about the recall on Milwaukee Tool's website or by calling 833-953-2012.

