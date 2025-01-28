Dallas BBQ Bringing Signature Ribs, Frozen Drinks To First NJ Restaurant

Dallas BBQ is planning to open a restaurant in Secaucus, the company said on social media. The new location will be at 475 Harmon Meadow Boulevard near the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

The restaurant posted an Instagram teaser video promoting the newest location on Monday, Jan. 6. An official opening date has yet to be announced.

This will be the 12th Dallas BBQ restaurant, joining 11 others in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx. The original location opened on the Upper West Side in 1978, Time Out reported.

The menu features a mix of barbecue classics, burgers, wings, and even healthier options, making it a popular choice for everything from lunch outings to weekend gatherings. The restaurant's website also said it has "over-the-top cocktails" like the D'ussé or Patrón Nutcracker, along with several types of margaritas, piña coladas, and daiquiris.

Dallas BBQ fans said they're excited for the restaurant to arrive in the Garden State.

"WE DON'T HAVE TO DEAL WITH TOLLS FOR WINGS NOW YAY!" one Instagram commenter wrote.

"I’ve been eating a full rack of Dallas BBQ ribs since I was 8 years old 😂," another person commented. "I’m so happy about this."

The Wetanson family has owned Dallas BBQ since it was first created.

