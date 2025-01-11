Dad’s Epic Meltdowns Are Blowing Up On TikTok

Now, Michael’s playful antics with his 56-year-old, Brookfield-based construction worker dad, Anthony Bambino, have become social media gold. Their TikTok handle, @theragingitalian_, and Instagram page, @theragingitalian, are closing in on 2 million followers combined — just six months after launching.

The channel’s name says it all. Most videos show Michael — or his older brother, Anthony Jr. — working their dad into a lather. Anthony admits it's not hard to do.

“I’m a fiery guy,” Anthony said with a laugh. “Like most dads, I get annoyed when they blast the air conditioner and climb under three blankets or do stupid stuff. … But I’m all bark and no bite. That’s why they’re always teasing me. They know it.”

Editor’s note: This embedded video contains strong language.

Fans love it, leaving comments like "I am dying laughing, had to watch it 5 times!" and comparing Anthony to comedian Bill Burr, known for his fiery rants.

And Michael is happy to keep fans stocked with content.

“I record pranks on him every week. I have pranks lined up for months,” Michael said. “Every time I post, people message me saying how much they love the videos or suggesting ideas for new pranks.”

The videos feature everything from Anthony’s rants about high utility bills to the everyday chaos of family life. One clip, of Anthony losing it over an oil change, has amassed 15 million views.

“Parents and kids find it relatable,” Anthony said. “I’m just out here complaining about bills, and people love it.”

The relatability has turned into real-world recognition. Fans often stop them in public, quoting lines from their videos. Companies are taking notice, too. Several brands have reached out to discuss sponsorships and collaborations.

“I want to make sure my son never has to work a day in his life,” Anthony said. “If I can keep building this, that’s the dream.”

For now, Michael works at his uncle’s restaurant while saving for a Dodge Charger R/T. But he’s optimistic. By mid-2025, he hopes to make content creation his full-time job.

Anthony, meanwhile, is enjoying the ride.

“You want to see your kids succeed,” he said. “You want to see them do something great. The fact that I get to play a small part in that makes it even better.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.