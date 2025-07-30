Dad Pleads Not Guilty In NY Drowning Murder Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Melina Frattolin

Luciano Frattolin, 45, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in Essex County Court on Wednesday, July 30, in the death of his daughter Melina.

The case stems from a July trip in which Frattolin allegedly brought Melina across the U.S.-Canada border for vacation. He told the girl’s mother they were returning to Montreal, according to New York State Police. Hours later, Melina was found dead in a pond in Ticonderoga.

Investigators believe Frattolin killed his daughter before reporting to police that she had been kidnapped at a rest stop. That claim triggered an Amber Alert early Sunday, July 20.

By midmorning, Melina’s body was discovered under a log in a shallow pond. An autopsy later revealed the child died from asphyxia due to drowning, as Daily Voice reported. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Frattolin, who appeared in court wearing jail-issued clothing, entered a plea of not guilty and was remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the alleged killing. Frattolin, a businessman and founder of Montreal-based Gambella Coffee, previously shared posts online calling Melina his “inspiration for… well, everything.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.