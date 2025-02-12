Dad Kidnapped 16-Year-Old Son Who Ran Away From Hudson Valley Church Camp: Police

John Tonchen, 54, of Endicott, was extradited to Sullivan County from Michigan on suspicion of kidnapping and related charges on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to New York State Police.

Troopers began investigating after receiving a report that a 16-year-old boy had run away from Camp Covenanter in White Lake on Sept. 20, 2024. The teen had not shown up for dinner, and a search of his belongings revealed that he had left the camp.

After an investigation, police determined that Tonchen, the teen’s non-custodial parent, had taken the boy to Michigan, police said. The victim was located in Canton, Michigan, with Tonchen, who admitted to bringing him there, according to police.

On Sept. 21, 2024, Tonchen was arrested in Canton on an extraditable arrest warrant issued by New York State Police. He was turned over to Northville Police in Michigan on unrelated charges.

Months later, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Tonchen was extradited from Wayne County Jail in Detroit and returned to New York State, where he was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court. He is being held in Sullivan County jail on a $250,000 bond.

