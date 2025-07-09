Dad Hit, Killed By Train Years After Bullied Son's Suicide On Same NY Tracks, Friend Says

Hector Collazo, 60, died after being struck by a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train in Hicksville Tuesday morning, July 8, as Daily Voice reported.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, near New South Road and Mineola Avenue, around 9:40 a.m., where Collazo was struck by an eastbound train and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an MTA spokesperson. He was illegally on the tracks at the time.

But for those who knew Collazo, the story goes far deeper.

In 2017, the Collazo family made headlines when Hector’s 17-year-old son, Angelo, took his own life — also by stepping in front of LIRR train — after years of relentless bullying, his parents said at the time.

“He had scoliosis. He had to wear a back brace,” his mother Angie Collazo told News12 in a 2017 interview. "They were so cruel. They would punch him, kick him, call him cripple. They were horrible to him."

The bullying, they told the outlet, began in fifth grade and continued into high school, culminating in an act of public humiliation in the cafeteria — one of many traumas Angelo endured before his death.

Despite repeated pleas to school administrators, the parents’ concerns were largely ignored by Hicksville High School administrators, the couple told News12.

“Once I reported it, two weeks later he was beat up,” Mrs. Collazo told the outlet. “The school did nothing.”

A district spokesperson at the time declined to address specific allegations, offering only condolences and stating that a crisis intervention team was made available to students.

Now, nearly eight years later, the grief-stricken father has died in the same way as his son — on the same stretch of track, Tom Brady, Collazo’s former colleague at Lynbrook Surgery Center, told Daily Voice.

“Nobody has picked up on the other part of the story – his son committed suicide the same way – same train,” Brady said. “Very sad.”

An official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Collazo family had long hoped Angelo’s story would be a warning to others — about the dangers of unchecked bullying and the silent toll it takes.

“Maybe you should think about it next time,” Hector said in 2017, speaking to the parents of bullies and the students themselves. “Before somebody that you know loses their life, like my son did.”

