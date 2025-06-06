DA Looking Into Death Of Bear Killed By Police In Hudson Valley (Update)

The incident, which drew public scrutiny earlier this week, happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, June 2, when Harrison Police and a New York State Environmental Conservation Officer responded to reports of a bear in the area of Columbus Avenue and Madison Street in West Harrison, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to Harrison Police, it was the second sighting of the bear that day. In the first instance, reported near Sherman Avenue, the animal reportedly retreated into the woods and did not pose an immediate threat. During the second sighting, however, officers said the bear wandered through the backyards and front yards of homes in a densely populated neighborhood, prompting growing concerns for public safety.

Despite attempts to push the bear back toward the woods, officers said it remained on the move.

When no local or state tranquilization resources could be secured, and with the bear continuing to approach homes, Harrison Police said they made the “difficult decision” to humanely euthanize the animal.

The bear's remains were later removed by the town's contracted animal removal service.

However, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spokesperson disputed the urgency of the situation, telling Daily Voice earlier this week that Conservation Police on scene had determined the bear “posed no immediate threat to residents” and should have been left alone, as it had access to nearby escape routes.

Now, the Westchester DA’s Office is reviewing the circumstances of the incident. A spokesperson confirmed the investigation Friday but did not provide more information.

Harrison Police have said they plan to explore training some officers in animal tranquilization and will follow up with state authorities about future support protocols.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

