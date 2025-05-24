Cyclist Bitten By Venomous Snake On Palisades Bike Path After Getting Too Close

Dan Geiger was cycling on the path along the Palisades cliffs that stretches from Fort Lee into Englewood Cliffs and Alpine, when he spotted a small snake on the path near the cliffs.

Geiger, a writer from New York City, didn’t want it to get crushed by a bike or car. When the snake wouldn’t move after he nudged it with a water bottle, he reached out with his hand — and that’s when the snake struck him with "precision and speed," he said in an interview with Fox News.

“I knew something was wrong immediately,” Dan said.

Bleeding and unsure of the species, he flagged down two walkers who called 911. Paramedics quickly transported him to Hackensack University Medical Center, home to a nationally recognized medical toxicology program with expertise in venom management.

Hospital officials say Geiger was bitten by a copperhead, a venomous snake not common in Bergen County but known to inhabit surrounding areas.

Copperhead venom can destroy tissue and interfere with blood clotting, leading to intense pain, swelling, and even internal bleeding if not treated quickly.

Emergency responders and hospital staff wasted no time. Dr. Daria Falkowitz, Director of the Division of Toxicology, and Dr. Khizer Rizvi, attending toxicologist, first cared for Dan in the ER, with Dr. Joseph Zambratto continuing care in the ICU. Gabrielle Procopio, PharmD, and her pharmacy team coordinated the anti-venom treatment.

“Hackensack University Medical Center’s dedicated toxicology team, their coordinated response, and the readiness of the anti-venom provide a critical safety net for the community,” said Dr. Gregory Sugalski, Interim Chair of Emergency Medicine.

Anti-venom is rarely stocked at hospitals in the region due to its high cost and short shelf life, making Hackensack’s preparedness even more remarkable.

Dan spent two nights in the hospital and was discharged home, where he’s recovering from swelling and bruising. Though he won’t be using his hand for a week, he says he’s grateful for the quick care that likely saved it.

He still loves cycling along the Palisades, but now he knows better than to get too close to wildlife — no matter how good his intentions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.