Dad Stole Wife's Skincare Products — Then Beat The Industry At Its Own Game

“I left NYC in a rush and forgot most of my stuff, including my generic CVS aisle skincare,” Rosenblum recalled. “So I started using my wife’s products, and they worked. Better than anything I’d used before.”

But those products weren’t made for men, and that stuck with him.

“That got me thinking: Why doesn’t skincare for men feel intentional?” he said. “Everything I saw was either aggressively macho, totally forgettable, or so bottom-shelf it didn’t inspire any trust or enthusiasm.”

So, he built it himself. Rosenblum launched Dividends Wellness, a skincare brand made for men who care about results but don’t want gimmicks or condescension.

“Most of the space is stuck in the middle — basic formulas, trendy packaging, not much staying power,” he said. “Others swing too far in the other direction … macho branding, whiskey references, sasquatches.”

Rosenblum, who still runs an entertainment company, has no formal background in skincare but saw a clear need. He assembled a team of experts and created something he would actually want to use.

“Most men want better skin and to take care of themselves, but just don’t know where to start,” he said. “The market doesn’t know how to talk to them.”

He wasn’t alone. Dividends sold out in just a few days during its soft launch, confirming Rosenblum’s hunch that men were ready for something different.

Now, he’s preparing for a second release this July, selling exclusively through the Dividends Wellness website: www.dividendsmen.com.

He believes the brand’s straightforward approach resonates with men who’ve felt ignored — or alienated — by existing skincare lines.

“We’re not into BS, heavy scents, aggressive compensatory branding, wacky ingredients, or 12-step routines,” he said.

Rosenblum said it's more than just skincare. He sees the brand as part of a broader shift in how men approach wellness and self-care.

“Skincare is just the entry point,” Rosenblum said. “But the bigger vision is performance, from the face forward.”

That could mean supplements, wellness gear, and even content and events. But the goal is the same: Help men build better health habits that last.

“This isn’t about perfection, it’s about momentum,” he said. “You need a few products that work, and the discipline to stick with them.”

For now, Rosenblum is focused on growing Dividends strategically and proving there’s a smarter way for men to take care of themselves, one bottle at a time.

