Crystal Meth, Crack Cocaine, Fake ID Found In Man's Car On Taconic Parkway In NY: Police

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, in East Fishkill, when troopers stopped a Buick sedan for a vehicle and traffic violation, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Troopers identified the driver as Jordan K. Gilmore, 34, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was the only one inside the car. Police also said Gilmore consented to a search of the car, which led to a major discovery.

Inside, troopers allegedly found a stolen, loaded Jimenez Arms pistol, about 22 grams of crack cocaine, 34 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, a fraudulent Florida driver’s license, and debit cards in a false name, according to authorities.

Gilmore was arrested and hit with a long list of charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and several other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Following arraignment in East Fishkill Town Court, Gilmore was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

