Create Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Garden Proposal On A Budget: Here's How Much

RentalHouse Property Management put together a budget of how much it would cost to gather all the flowers and plants for the backdrop that looks straight out of a fairytale. Swift and Kelce shared their engagement photos in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The pictures show a romantic garden backdrop overflowing with roses, hydrangeas, and other delicate blooms. According to RentalHouse, the lush garden arch can be made for $745 using a mix of fresh flowers, potted plants, and reusable greenery.

Kelce and Swift's setup likely featured flowers such as blush and white garden roses, ranunculus, lisianthus, hydrangeas, and peonies, along with sprigs of eucalyptus and ivy.

"People assume that beautiful outdoor proposals, like the one Travis Kelce arranged for his proposal to Taylor as seen recently, require tens of thousands of dollars," said RentalHouse CEO Paul Kiledjian. "Frankly, it probably did cost a lot just because they are not exactly budget-restricted. However, with a smart combination of garden roses, hydrangeas, lisianthus, and a reusable greenery arch, you can achieve that same luxurious feel at a fraction of the cost and certainly less than a weekend getaway."

The $745 estimate includes:

50 garden roses – $80

10 hydrangeas – $40

15–20 lisianthus stems – $45

20 stock or snapdragon stems – $45

15 ranunculus or spray roses – $40

8 anemones – $35

50 feet of faux greenery – $100

10–14 potted plants – $160

Arch rental or purchase – $100

Two large urns – $70

Supplies – $35

Experts recommend choosing a shaded area, securing an arch, layering fake plants, and filling urns with a mix of potted plants and cut blooms. On the day of the proposal, fresh roses, hydrangeas, and other flowers can be added to complete the look.

With reusable greenery, faux vines, and potted annuals, the arrangement can be used again for family gatherings, anniversaries, or backyard celebrations.

"Travis just set a new trend for proposals: gone are the days of Eiffel Tower proposals, and in come the fairytale, cozy settings," Kiledjian said. "Everyone deserves a magical moment, whether you are proposing to the love of your life or simply creating a special memory in your backyard. To paraphrase Taylor, it's a love story, baby, just spend less."

Ed Kelce told News 5 Cleveland that his son likely proposed to the West Reading, Pennsylvania, pop star "maybe two weeks ago" at a garden at Travis' home in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' Ed Kelce said to News 5. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

A New Jersey jeweler said Swift's engagement ring could be worth around $1 million.

