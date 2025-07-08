Crash With Car Carrier Shuts Lanes On Route 303 In Rockland

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 8, just before 1:30 p.m. in West Nyack near the Route 59 overpass on Route 303, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after the crash. Three lanes are closed as a result of the incident.

No injuries were reported, but police are urging drivers to expect delays and consider alternate routes while the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

