Crash With Car Carrier Shuts Lanes On Route 303 In Rockland

Drivers are facing delays on a busy Rockland County roadway after a crash involving a vehicle and car carrier, police said. 

The scene of the crash on Route 303 in West Nyack. 

 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Tuesday, July 8, just before 1:30 p.m. in West Nyack near the Route 59 overpass on Route 303, according to the Clarkstown Police Department. 

Officers responded to the scene shortly after the crash. Three lanes are closed as a result of the incident.

No injuries were reported, but police are urging drivers to expect delays and consider alternate routes while the scene is cleared. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

