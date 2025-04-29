Crash Risks From Engine Failure Triggers Massive Recall Of Popular GM SUVs, Pickups

GM issued the recall for at least 597,630 of some of its most popular vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday, April 24. Auto website Car and Driver has reported that as many as 877,000 vehicles are impacted by the recall.

The affected vehicles with 6.2-liter L87 V8 gas engines are from the 2021 to 2024 model years. The recall includes the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV; the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe; and the GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL.

The NHTSA said the engine failure defect increases crash risks. GM has also issued a stop-sale order for all unsold, affected vehicles in dealer inventory, according to Car and Driver.

The issue stems from internal engine parts – specifically the crankshaft and connecting rods – that may have been damaged during manufacturing, potentially causing bearing damage and engine failure.

"If the engine fails during vehicle operation, the vehicle will lose propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA's safety recall report said.

Drivers may notice warning signs before failure, including knocking or banging noises and a check engine light. Vehicles may also have performance problems such as rough shifting, hesitation, or no-start conditions.

Vehicles that pass inspection will receive a new oil filter, a new oil cap, and a switch to higher-viscosity 0W-40 oil, according to GM's internal service bulletin obtained by Car and Driver. Engines that don't pass inspection will be repaired or replaced.

The recall came after a federal investigation was opened in January, sparked by at least 29 customer complaints. NHTSA has received more than 28,000 reports of engine issues, including more than 14,000 that involved a loss of power.

GM also identified 12 crash reports and 12 injury claims possibly related to the defect.

"The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we're working to address this matter as quickly as possible," the automaker said in a statement to Car and Driver.

Dealers will perform inspections and repairs for free. GM will begin mailing notification letters to owners by Monday, June 9.

You can learn more by entering your VIN on the NHTSA's website or by calling GM brand hotlines: Cadillac at 1-800-333-4223, Chevrolet at 1-800-222-1020, and GMC at 1-800-462-8782.

