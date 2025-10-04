Crash Leaves Dirt Biker Fighting For Life; Drunk Woman Indicted: Nysp

Nicole L. Cooper, 36, was arrested after a Columbia County Grand Jury handed down an indictment stemming from the August 16 crash on County Route 7 at Birch Hill Road in Copake, according to troopers.

Troopers said a dirt bike operator was found lying unconscious in the roadway at approximately 12:27 a.m. The victim was transported by emergency medical personnel to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a gray Volkswagen driving erratically near the scene of the crash.

Investigators later linked Cooper to the collision. Police said she fled the crash site on foot, stole a pickup truck, and drove it to a residence in Taghkanic. She was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries from the wreck, and a blood test several hours later revealed a 0.15% blood alcohol content.

Cooper was indicted on the following charges:

* Felony Assault 2nd: Recklessly causing serious physical injury with a weapon/instrument.

Felony Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree.

Felony Vehicular Assault 2nd: Operating a motor vehicle impaired and causing injury.

Felony Grand Larceny 4th: Motor vehicle valued over $100.

Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th: Motor vehicle.

DWI – 1st Offense (misdemeanor).

Operating a Motor Vehicle With .08 of 1% Alcohol or More in Blood – 1st Offense (misdemeanor).

Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs – 1st Offense (misdemeanor).

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor).

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Cooper was remanded to Columbia County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Columbia County Court on Monday, Oct. 6.

The New York State Police credited the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the case.

