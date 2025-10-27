Crash Into Pole Closes Route 202 Stretch In Rockland (Developing)

The Ramapo Police Department said around 9:15 a.m. that the road was closed in both directions between Westgate Road and Viola Road (Route 74) in Montebello after a vehicle struck a telephone pole. Orange & Rockland Utilities crews were on the scene assisting with downed wires.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene and make repairs.

More information has not yet been released. There are unconfirmed reports that the crash may have involved a police vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

