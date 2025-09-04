Crash Closes Route 9W Stretch In Rockland County (Developing)

The closure began in Valley Cottage on Thursday, Sept. 4, around 3 p.m., according to Clarkstown Police.

Police said Route 9W is closed in both directions between Christian Herald Road and Lake Road because of a one-car accident.

Officers are on scene along with the Valley Cottage Fire Department and Congers EMS.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway is cleared and reopened.

More information about the crash has not yet been made available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

