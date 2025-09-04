Fair 76°

SHARE

Crash Closes Route 9W Stretch In Rockland County (Developing)

A stretch of Route 9W in Rockland County is shut down following a car crash, authorities said.

Route 9W is closed between Christian Herald Road and Lake Road in Valley Cottage (marked by the two points above). 

Route 9W is closed between Christian Herald Road and Lake Road in Valley Cottage (marked by the two points above). 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The closure began in Valley Cottage on Thursday, Sept. 4, around 3 p.m., according to Clarkstown Police. 

Police said Route 9W is closed in both directions between Christian Herald Road and Lake Road because of a one-car accident.

Officers are on scene along with the Valley Cottage Fire Department and Congers EMS.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway is cleared and reopened.

More information about the crash has not yet been made available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE