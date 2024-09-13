A Few Clouds 76°

Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Rockland County

A serious traffic crash in the Hudson Valley is causing an hours-long road closure.

The scene of the crash.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The crash occurred in Rockland County early on Friday, Sept. 13, on Route 45 in Ramapo.

According to the Ramapo Police, Orange & Rockland Utilities will close Route 45 at Rensselaer and New Hempstead for the next 8 to 12 hours while working on repairs. 

The department is asking drivers to plan an alternative route.

There is no word from the police on the status of any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

