Crash Blocks Lane On Garden State Parkway At NY Line, Officials Say

As of 8:25 a.m., a downed pole on Route 208 northbound south of High Mountain Road in Franklin Lakes closed two of three lanes, according to state transportation officials. Those lanes were still closed as of press time.

Just before 9 a.m., a driver struck a deer on the Garden State Parkway northbound between Exit 171 (Glen Road) and Chestnut Ridge Road in Woodcliff Lake.

Then, around 9:30 a.m., an overturned dump truck shut down the right lane, ramp lane, and right shoulder of Route 78 westbound near Exit 56 (Elizabeth Avenue) in Newark, transportation officials said.

Major delays were also reported along Route 287 south of Exit 33. Traffic cameras showed vehicles at a standstill.

As of 7:44 a.m., an unanticipated construction delay was reported on Route 23 northbound from north of Route 287 in Riverdale to north of Boonton Avenue (CR 511) in Butler. Two of three right lanes were closed, causing traffic backups.

Drivers were urged to expect delays while crews worked to clear each scene.

