Cracker Barrel Unveils New Logo, Menu Changes Despite Large Fan Pushback

The Tennessee-based chain unveiled its first new logo in nearly 50 years on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The familiar image of a man sitting beside a barrel is gone, replaced with a simplified, text-only design.

Cracker Barrel said the refreshed look is even closer to the company's early days, when it also had a text-only logo.

"Anchored in Cracker Barrel's signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral, including the fifth evolution of the brand's logo, which is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all," the company said in a news release.

The logo change is part of a broader campaign called "All the More." The initiative will bring updated branding, remodeled restaurants, and several new and returning dishes.

Country music artist Jordan Davis has been tapped to promote the brand refresh.

"Cracker Barrel has always felt like home to me," said Davis. "It's where the food hits just right, the people treat you like family, and the pace lets you slow down and take a breath. That's something I try to bring into my music too; real moments that feel good and bring people together. I'm proud to be part of this next chapter and to celebrate what makes Cracker Barrel so special to so many."

The updates follow months of criticism from some customers who say recent remodels stripped away the country charm that made Cracker Barrel popular. Lighter paint, fewer antiques, and menu cuts have left some diners complaining that the restaurant now feels like other casual dining chains.

Despite that backlash, Cracker Barrel is leaning further into change with a fall menu that mixes new flavors and updated classics.

The breakfast meal called Uncle Herschel's Favorite is back on the menu, this time with an option to upgrade to a New York Strip. The Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole features a double-layer of the chain's signature casserole topped with smoked sausage, peppers, and fried onions. The Butter Pecan French Toast Bake pairs thick-cut bread with cheesecake filling and praline streusel.

For lunch and dinner, the Herb Roasted Chicken is served as a half chicken finished with lemon herb butter sauce. The Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie combines pot roast and vegetables under a crispy casserole crust.

Seasonal desserts and drinks round out the lineup, including Butter Pecan Sticky Buns and a Brown Sugar Latte.

"We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us," said chief marketing officer Sarah Moore. "Our story hasn't changed. Our values haven't changed. With 'All the More,' we're honoring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship, and heartfelt hospitality to our guests this fall."

Cracker Barrel has about 660 locations, including ones in these Northeast states:

Connecticut - 2

Delaware - 1

Maryland - 9

Massachusetts - 4

New Hampshire - 1

New Jersey - 6

New York - 9

Pennsylvania - 25

Rhode Island - 1

Virginia - 28

Cracker Barrel plans to update or refresh 50 to 60 of its locations through the end of the summer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

