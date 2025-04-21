Crack Cocaine, Xanax: Major Drug Bust Made In I-87 Traffic Stop In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The stop happened in Orange County on Friday, April 18, just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 87 in Tuxedo. There, A state trooper pulled over a 2020 Honda Civic for vehicle and traffic violations, New York State Police said on Monday, April 21.

Police said the driver, 30-year-old Javon M. Alleyne of Irvington, New Jersey, was found with about 45 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of Xanax, and multiple Suboxone films during a vehicle search.

Alleyne was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, including criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was arraigned in Woodbury Town Court and sent to Orange County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

