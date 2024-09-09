Partly Cloudy 64°

Covid-19 Outbreak Closes Village Hall In Hudson Valley

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials announced that a village hall in the region would close for a day. 

Cold Spring Village Hall at 85 Main St.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The Cold Spring Village Hall in Putnam County will be closed on Monday, Sept. 9 as a result of COVID-19 cases and related office staff shortages, the village announced on Sunday, Sept. 8 

Although the Village Hall is closed, Village Court will still be in session at 6 p.m. 

Additionally, because of the closure, the village's September Monthly Meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11 will instead be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18. 

"We apologize for the inconvenience and extend our thanks for your patience," the village said in a social media post about the closure. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

