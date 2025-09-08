Court Upholds Trump's $83.3M Penalty For Defaming Carroll In Sexual Abuse Case

A federal appeals court upheld the jury award against Trump on Monday, Sept. 8. Carroll was awarded $88.3 million after Trump was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation.

The $83.3 million penalty comes from Carroll's defamation lawsuit against Trump. That award includes $65 million in punitive damages after jurors found Trump acted with malice in attacking Carroll on social media, at news conferences, and even during the civil trial, The New York Times reported.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected Trump's arguments that the damages were excessive and that presidential immunity shielded him from liability.

"We hold that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury's duly rendered damages awards were reasonable in light of the extraordinary and egregious facts of this case," the panel wrote.

Carroll didn't immediately comment publicly about the ruling. She did share a screenshot of The New York Times story about the panel's decision on Instagram, although she didn't write anything in the post's caption.

The ruling comes less than a week after Trump's lawyers signaled they would ask the Supreme Court to overturn the separate $5 million verdict Carroll won in 2023, CNBC reported. Both lawsuits are related to Carroll's accusations that Trump raped her at the Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1996.

The White House referred CNBC to Trump's personal lawyers about the case. Trump's attorneys didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carroll's lawsuits are only one part of Trump's extensive legal and criminal record.

Trump is the only President who is a convicted felon. He was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to pay "hush money" to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump was also indicted twice for his efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results, along with a third indictment for mishandling classified documents. Two federal cases were dropped after Trump won the 2024 election, while the state case regarding Georgia's 2020 election has stalled.

The Trump Organization was found liable in February 2024 for lying about Trump's wealth and inflating property values. A New York appeals court threw out a roughly $527 million fine in the case, although non-monetary penalties were upheld.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed an appeal to reinstate the fine.

