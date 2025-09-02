Couple Arrested For Having Sex On NJ Beach: Bodycam Footage Shows Police Confrontation

Amanda L. Mohr, 40, of Manalapan, and Edgar Dillon, 52, of Metuchen, were arrested around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, at 65 Ocean Avenue, according to Monmouth Beach Police.

The YouTube channel Transparency Bodycam first reported the story on Monday, Sept. 1 (Labor Day), publishing police-worn bodycam footage of the beachside bust and accompanying police paperwork. The 49-minute video had racked up nearly 50,000 views as of Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Patrolwoman Amy Beringer said she was dispatched for “two individuals having intercourse on the beach.” Along with Sgt. Edward Junquet and Special Officer Ayana Contreras, she accessed the sand from a private path at 88 Ocean Avenue after Chief Daniel McManus met with the caller.

When officers arrived, Mohr was “laying on the beach face up with no top on.” Beringer asked her to “please put her top on.” Meanwhile, Sgt. Junquet spoke with a group of males who said they had witnessed the couple having sex.

One of the men handed over video “of Mohr performing an up and down motion with Dillon in between Mohr’s legs,” which police said backed up the accounts of multiple witnesses.

“We got multiple calls… that you guys were having sex on the beach,” an officer told the couple after Mohr put her bathing suit top back on.

“That’s not true,” the couple said, according to bodycam footage.

“We had multiple witnesses… who got it on video, and I just saw the video,” the officer replied. “So are you going to continue to lie or are you going to tell me the truth?”

Police said Mohr and Dillon stuck to their story as police pointed out Dillon had his pants below his waist while he was on top of Mohr, the bodycam footage shows. The two were ultimately placed under arrest for lewdness.

Officers allowed the couple to get dressed and gather their belongings before escorting them — in separate patrol cars — to Monmouth Beach Police Headquarters for processing. While they were being transported, Beringer gathered additional written witness statements.

Mohr and Dillon were released on summonses pending their court appearances.

