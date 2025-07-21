Cosby Breaks Silence On Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death:'It Felt Like Losing Ennis All Over Again'

Warner, 54, drowned while swimming during a family vacation in Costa Rica on Sunday, July 20, authorities and multiple outlets confirmed. He was best known for playing Theo Huxtable, the only son of Cliff and Clair on the iconic NBC sitcom.

“It felt the same way,” said Cosby’s longtime spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, comparing the news to the 1997 murder of Cosby’s real-life son, Ennis, in statements to the press. “Malcolm was doing what he loved when he died — he was with his family.”

‘Swept Away By A Current’

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) of Costa Rica said Warner was pulled out to sea by a current while swimming. Bystanders were able to bring him ashore and emergency responders from the Costa Rican Red Cross attempted life-saving measures — but Warner was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death was listed as asphyxiation by submersion, according to a statement obtained by People.

Warner had just performed in Minnesota days before his trip and had spoken with Cosby about the show, which featured a fusion of spoken word and classical music with the Minnesota Orchestra.

“He said ‘Malcolm was changing humanity,’” Wyatt said of Cosby, noting that Warner often called to update his former co-star on life, family, and work.

Cosby: ‘I Thought Of His Mother’

In an emotional TV interview with 6abc's Sharrie Williams, Cosby recalled Warner’s discipline and preparation on set.

“You could depend on Malcolm always going to the shelter, to learn his lines, to gather his character to come out and be ready,” Cosby said, referring to the quiet places Warner sought for rehearsal. “When the news came, it was shocking. And of course, my thoughts went straight to his mother, who worked so hard. She was so wonderful with him.”

Cosby said the two last spoke about three months ago and shared how the actor had taken deep pride in his *Art in Motion* concert.

“He was never afraid to go to his room and study,” Cosby said. “He knew his lines… even with the growing pains of being a teenager.”

He also connected with former castmate Phylicia Rashad on the phone following Warner’s death, calling the moment “an embrace over the phone about a dearly beloved friend.”

Complicated Legacy, Unshaken Bond

Though Warner publicly acknowledged the complex impact of Cosby's legal troubles on the show’s legacy, he remained vocal about his appreciation for the opportunity the show provided.

“Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy,” Warner told *People* in 2023. “It had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture.”

In a 2023 interview with Jemele Hill, Warner added, “I can’t defend him or his actions at all. But I also can’t throw him under the bus completely. It’s so complex and it’s so many shades of gray.”

Despite the controversy, Warner said his career was not significantly derailed.

“It hasn't really affected my career,” he said.

Just two months before his death, Warner again reflected on Cosby's work ethic on the Hot & Bothered podcast with Melyssa Ford, saying Cosby’s intense schedule while filming and performing stand-up taught him that "when you're hot, that's when you grind."

