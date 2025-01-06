Cops ID Body Found By Hiker At Vanderbilt Mansion

Helen Pardini, 69, of Poughkeepsie, was found dead at the historic site in Hyde Park around noon on Friday, Dec. 6, New York State Police said.

New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks previously said the body was found lying face down near the east shore of the Hudson River south of Bard Rock.

Police at the time said the death was considered suspicious, however, the circumstances around the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding a missing elderly woman in the Hyde Park area is asked to contact Investigator Filippini at 845-677-7300. Refer to case # NY2400970235.

