Cops Called On ESPN's Chris Russo During Airport Meltdown Over Son’s Missing Golf Clubs

Russo, 65, recounted a chaotic scene on First Take Wednesday, July 16, following his return from a golf trip to Scotland with his son, Tim Russo, an assistant basketball coach at Northern Arizona University.

It all went down at London’s Heathrow Airport, where, according to Russo, police were called over a luggage debacle involving his son’s golf clubs.

What was supposed to be a father-son bonding trip flying across the Atlantic to hit the greens quickly unraveled.

“My son flew from Phoenix to Dallas, all the way to London,” Russo said on air. “He had two bags. He had to go to Inverness, an hour-and-a-half south of Dornoch.”

While Tim’s luggage made it to their destination, his golf clubs didn’t. And Russo, still at Heathrow on a layover, took it upon himself to hunt them down.

“I’m at Heathrow waiting for my connection,” he said. “He texts me, ‘Dad, my golf clubs didn’t make it.’ We’re playing Saturday morning! This is Friday afternoon.”

After what he described as a “two-and-a-half hour” search, Russo found the clubs—but was told he couldn’t take them.

“I put Timmy on FaceTime,” he said. “[I said], ‘Timmy, will you tell the people here that the golf clubs are yours and your father who paid for them wants to take them out of the airport so I can get you your clubs the next day?’ They wouldn’t let me take the clubs out of Heathrow!”

British Airways employees cited “protocol” for the refusal, which only further ignited Russo’s famously combustible temperament.

“I am not interested in protocol!” he shouted on the ESPN broadcast. “I am interested in a five iron! I am not interested in that.”

According to Russo, the standoff escalated to the point where airport staff “called the police on me.”

“I’m a loud American!” [they said], ‘We’re going to get the authorities.’ I don’t give a crap about authorities! Get the golf clubs where they’re supposed to be!” he recounted.

While Russo said he “almost” got arrested, cooler heads ultimately prevailed.

“The cops came,” he added. “I said, ‘I’ll be OK. Calm down.’”

Despite the travel drama, the father-son duo eventually made it to the links. Russo later shared smiling photos from Scotland to Instagram with the caption:

“After 34 hours, five cancelled flights, and one or two missing golf clubs, Mad Dog has made it to Scotland with his favorite child!!!”

A Long Island native from Syosset, Russo is a veteran sports broadcaster with deep New York roots. He rose to fame as one-half of the iconic Mike and the Mad Dog radio show on WFAN and now serves as a contributor on ESPN and SiriusXM.

Watch video of Russo's rant below:

